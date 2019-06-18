Naked data under the stars: A real estate love story

Industry data is often masked in layers of cosmetic “enhancements” and workarounds. It presents relationship problems when agents, brokers and MLSs aren’t looking at the same picture. Innovative technology companies are swooning for the powerhouse data feeds coming from Stellar MLS.
- Stellar MLS’s data conversion improved the speed and quality of its broker tech integrations.
- Remine’s implementation time was reduced by 75 percent.
- MLS Grid’s onboarding time dropped from six weeks to three weeks.
- RealScout estimates 10x faster integrations for new tech companies, and significantly reduced customer training needs.
