May’s gauntlet of conferences brought into focus the issues that will dominate the industry for the rest of the year. The tech conversations have intensified to a fever pitch. A few developments that might fly under your radar are at the core of progress. Here’s what you should know.
- Access to outdated MLS data feeds will soon be cut off for some technology vendors and brokers.
- New York struggles with quality data as much as the smallest market — that may soon change.
- New technology for agents and brokers will proliferate as MLS data opens up to the marketplace.
Comments