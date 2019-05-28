'We're not kidding': Deadlines loom for broker technology upgrades

There’s no reason that any tech provider, with an agreement and data license that conforms to MLS and broker rules, can’t provide an app that creates, changes and deletes a listing at the push of a button — the tech is already here
by
Today 6:00 P.M.
  • Access to outdated MLS data feeds will soon be cut off for some technology vendors and brokers.
  • New York struggles with quality data as much as the smallest market — that may soon change.
  • New technology for agents and brokers will proliferate as MLS data opens up to the marketplace.

May’s gauntlet of conferences brought into focus the issues that will dominate the industry for the rest of the year. The tech conversations have intensified to a fever pitch. A few developments that might fly under your radar are at the core of progress. Here’s what you should know.

Article image credited to NeONBRAND on Unsplash