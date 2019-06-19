Top companies bet on Inman Connect Las Vegas

While Inman Connect attendees are booking their flights, getting hair cuts, ordering business cards, and reviewing the agenda, franchises, service and solution providers for the industry are also preparing. Because Inman Las Vegas isn’t just bigger, better, bolder in terms of content. That goes for our sponsors, too. You won’t find kiosks in Las Vegas The kiosks of New York and San Francisco will stay put away, in favor of 10×10, 10×20 and 20×20 booths in our Expo Hall. Booths are more traditional, yes, but offer more opportunity for conversation and product demos. “It’s easy to assume that you can just attend Inman Connect to network and get the full benefit,” said Joel McLean, Marketing Manager at FIRST. “But you’re actually missing the opportunity of having a physical presence. It matters to see the vendors in this industry. It’s about standing up for yourself, showing up as your brand. It’s a stake in the ground that shows the vendor is part of the community.” FIRST will join other vendors such as Realtor.com, CoreLogic, ShelterZoom, XPressdocs, Endpoint Closing, HomeSpotter, WizeHire, Inside Real Estate, Matterport, Parkbench, Qualia, Referral Exchange, ShowingTime, and more. Try a new spin (or crawl) on Cocktails@Connect Cocktails@Connect is the happy hour in the Expo Hall, and always has a great turnout. This year in Las Vegas, attendees can also go on a Booth Bar Crawl. Vendors like Jetclosing, Rela, and LeadHax, to name a few, will have custom cocktail and food combinations right in their booths, making them the top destinations for attendees. These two happy hours are also networking opportunities. Attendees get to mix and mingle, and vendors are on hand for candid, casual conversations where their prospect isn’t rushing to make the next session or grab a quick lunch. “One of the reasons we go to Connect is the exposure,” said iXACT Contact co-founder and Executive Vice President Rich Gaasenbeek. “That’s where 4,000 people will see our brand and walk past our exhibit space over three days.” “And coming up on the Expo Hall stage…” Another new feature of Inman Connect Las Vegas is the expo hall partner stage. Vendors get a short slot in which they can present on a topic, demo their product, feature a speaker or engage directly with the audience. While speakers at Inman Connect are held to a strict, no-pitching code, the truth is that attendees want to know more about the vendors and the solutions they offer. In fact, it’s one of the main reasons they come. Here’s what won’t change With all the new features and activities, what hasn’t changed is the caliber of attendees. Inman Connect pulls in outside-the-box thinkers, industry leaders, and the most collaborative, innovative and successful community in real estate. “The Inman audience is a lot more tech-savvy,” said BoomTown Strategic Partnership Manager Jaycie Mariotti. “They have their finger on the pulse of the industry — very forward-thinking. Of the events we attend, I’d say Inman events have more progressive attendees.” Find out more about remaining sponsorship opportunities at Inman Connect Las Vegas. Attendees can also engage with:

