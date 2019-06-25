NYC developer launches all-in-one tenant service app

New York City-based developer and property manager Gotham unveiled Monday a new propriety app that allows residents to integrate every facet of the firm’s home management platform into their smartphone.

From the app, residents living in buildings managed by the firm – which manages 2.3 million square feet of residential, commercial and retail properties – can engage in a number of the company’s services, including, reserving amenity spaces, RSVPing to building events such as on-site chef demonstrations and spa days.

“Exceptional hospitality-inspired personal service has been a hallmark of Gotham since our inception,” Gotham CEO David Pickett said in a statement. “We introduced events and programming in our buildings long before it was fashionable.”

“We are constantly looking at new ways to enhance our residents’ lifestyle and our investment in creating an intuitive, user-friendly mobile application enables us to raise the bar even higher, further complementing the high-quality service provided by our extraordinary building staff and facilitating our tenant’s access to activities and amenities,” Pickett added.

Residents can also be connected to Gotham’s full-service concierge partner, providing access to various services like hiring an apartment cleaner, dog walker, move-in assistance or making restaurant and travel reservations. Residents can also contact building management through the app and pay their rent, among other functions.

The app integrates with other third-party apps like Seamless, MindBody and NYC Velo, allowing them to order delivery food, sign up for fitness classes or schedule a bike valet.

Gotham’s portfolio includes a number of luxury New York City buildings like Ashland, Gotham West, The Nicole and Atlas New York.

Empowering renters with apps to manage apartment life is becoming more and more common these days. Outside of Gotham’s own properties, Zego, which was recently acquired by PayLease, is a startup with a platform that integrates multiple smart home devices into one mobile hub.

