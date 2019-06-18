Say hello to Property Portfolio

Today, all of us at Inman are proud to announce the debut of Property Portfolio, Inman’s new, free weekly email newsletter.

Sign Up Now

Every Tuesday, Property Portfolio brings readers a mix of the latest news and information on the growing investment property market, as well as the most important industry trends and new developments, the powerful new technologies and tools reshaping how business is done, and helpful tips and strategies on how to grow your business — no matter one’s experience level or role in the market.

Inman’s Property Portfolio newsletter is designed for brokers, agents, their clients, investors, portfolio managers and wealth managers, landlords, rental owners, property managers, property developers, flippers, contractors, designers and other professionals across the market.

Property Portfolio is hand-curated by our staff of experienced real estate journalists and features an interesting mix of content and articles designed to help you understand and stay ahead of the curve of the investment property market, no matter where you do business.

Our inaugural first edition of the newsletter leads with our brand new Essential Guide to Investment Properties, a deeply researched overview of the market by Inman journalist Jim Dalrymple II, with data and case studies of how agents and brokers are helping their investor clients, and advice for getting started and maximizing your return in the space.

It also features stories on Airbnb and rental property mortgage refinancing, property management apps and artificial intelligence (AI) tools, and an original Inman feature on how rental owners can make sure they keep their online reviews sterling. It’s graciously sponsored by our partners at Crowdstreet.

Head over to our new Property Portfolio page and sign up to get the newsletter delivered for free to your inbox, every Tuesday morning. You’ve got no excuse not to.

And please send your feedback and any requests for subjects you want to read more about to: propertyportfolio@inman.com.

Email Carl Franzen