Leading in your community is good for business

“What would you like to do, how would you like to volunteer, what commitment do you like to give?” asks Sotheby’s International Realty agent Patrick O’Connor, whose practice is based out of Naples, Florida. “As a REALTOR®, you need to give back.”

When you show a luxury home to potential buyers, you’re not just selling them on the beauty of the property, or the number of bedrooms. You’re also selling them on the community. As a real estate agent, you’re an ambassador for the place you call home, and you have a responsibility to not only promote it but to be engaged with it.

As O’Connor says in this two-minute video, you have to “learn, earn, and return.” Get involved and become an integral part of your community, and let this empower you both as a local leader and a luxury agent.

“I became even more grateful for what I have,” says O’Connor. “And I’ve actually gotten business from it. That wasn’t the intent, but when you give out, you also get back.”

