Watch: How to access off-the-record luxury sales

Some real estate agents have to be secret agents as well. That’s because, in every global city, there are off-market properties that are never going to be listed openly. In San Francisco, where Sotheby’s International Realty agent Carrie Goodman works, approximately 30% of the total inventory remains out of reach for ordinary buyers, accessible only to a select group of insiders and invitees.

So if you’re an agent looking to connect with these unlisted homes, where should you start?

“I would say if you want to get access to this shadow inventory, it’s really important to network with the people who are doing the most business,” Goodman suggests. She recommends introducing yourself to top producers. And once you become one of them, enhance your brand with beautiful virtual stagings of the properties you sell, even if only a few clients will be able to view them.

In this video, Goodman touches on why it’s critical to earn the confidence of your exclusive buyers and sellers. After all, they have their reasons for conducting business away from prying eyes. “It could be an actor or actress, it could be a tech entrepreneur, it could be a tech executive, it could be an athlete,” explains Goodman. “It’s really important to maintain that privacy.”

In the out-of-sight world of off-market luxury inventory, discretion is the best way to offer peace of mind and build credibility with clients.

