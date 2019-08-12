Our top fave 3 quotes from earnings

With second quarter earnings calls coming to a close, we couldn’t help but reminisce about some of our favorite moments. Here are our top quotes come from Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman, Zillow CEO Rich Barton and Realogy CEO Ryan Schneider. May you laugh, be inspired and enjoy.

“What they’re doing here. I’m not sure is a really serious move into the real estate market.” – Glenn Kelman, Redfin CEO

Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman admitted Thursday that “no one is more afraid” of Amazon than him, but also expressed doubt that the online retailer’s new partnership with Realogy is actually serious play for real estate business.

“What they’re doing here,” Kelman said during an earnings call Thursday, “I’m not sure is a really serious move into the real estate market.” Read more.

“We at Zillow Group are dreaming about our own moon landing.” – Rich Barton, Zillow CEO

Zillow is in the midst of what CEO Rich Barton calls “a bold expansion from solely a residential real estate media company into a the trillion dollar [total addressable market] opportunity of streamlining and enabling the real estate transaction itself.”

Barton’s own wife and daughter were in Washington, D.C., recently and saw the celebration of the anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. The pictures were a reminder of what’s possible when you dream big.

“The pictures they texted me where a reminder of what wondrous goals we humans can achieve through cooperation, cleverness and big dream,” Barton said. “In our own slightly, more mundane way, we at Zillow Group are dreaming about our own moon landing.” Read more.

“When I joined Realogy 20 months ago, there were three or four ‘disrupter companies’ we got a huge number of questions about. Today, one of those companies is gone.” – Ryan Schneider, Realogy CEO

When Realogy reported $69 million in net income in the second quarter of 2019, they were one of the few real estate companies to report a net profit. Realogy CEO Ryan Schneider says it shows how easy it is for so-called disruptors to spend money but how hard it is to generate sustained profitability as Realogy has.

“When I joined Realogy 20 months ago, there were three or four ‘disrupter companies’ we got a huge number of questions about. Today, one of those companies is gone, proving how easy it is to make a big splash as a disruptor and spend a lot of money and how hard it is to build a sustainable business.” Read more.

