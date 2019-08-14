Why bring a group to an Inman event?

There is so much to absorb at Inman events, it can seem impossible to take it all in. Sure, you can take copious notes, but you also want to be engaged and listening.

The pressure of maximizing your takeaways from the sessions and speakers is greatly reduced when you attend as part of a group. Sharing responsibility for absorbing the content and turning it into something real and actionable for your business helps you hit this mark. Each person can have a specific focus area or you can create a master Google document and share notes at the end of the day.

But the benefits of bringing a group don’t stop there.

A shared experience is a richer experience

Arizona Regional MLS (ARMLS) board members attend at least one of the Inman events each year. In fact, the board is surveyed ahead of time, and each member expresses their preference. Then key staff members are added to the group that will attend. “Attending as a group gives us the opportunity to discuss the content we’ve heard together,’ said ARMLS CEO Matthew Consalvo “You can try to rely on one person attending, then coming back to the office weeks later to encapsulate what they heard, but when it’s fresh in your mind, it’s more valuable. There is a group experience we all share, and that’s very different from a conference you attend by yourself. Everyone picks up different things, and we’re able to debrief over dinner to capture takeaways and experiences.” Because the board members of ARMLS are all volunteers, the association pays for their registration outright, securing a discounted rate and also qualifying for group ticket perks such as: A group networking party

An onscreen thank you during the general session

A copy of the Agent Success Guidebook

Further discounts on Select and ancillary event registration

Create opportunities for team bonding Jennifer Cameron is VP of Global Luxury at Coldwell Banker Bain, the largest Coldwell Banker affiliate in North America. And when she rallies a group together for Luxury Connect in Beverly Hills, she knows the value of the event starts as early as boarding the flight. “You know, you show up at the airport early in the morning, and you’re still putting your makeup on,” she laughed. “You’re kind of loose and you’re having fun.” She noted that even though these are people that work together on a daily basis, attending Luxury Connect as a team provides a different way of relating to one another. “We are all so busy. And much of our conversations are of a more transactional nature. We’re not spending as much time just talking as human beings and friends.” But the conversation at the event isn’t just chit chat; Cameron counts on Luxury Connect to offer new insights, as well as validation on the way the team is growing and performing. “The content at Luxury Connect always starts a discussion,” she said. “When we’re all there in a group, we can continue those discussions when we come back. There’s pride in sharing the knowledge that we’re doing well and it’s so important that we get out of our bubbles, where things can feel one dimensional. And we realize that the world is so much bigger, and we can learn from what other people are doing outside of our area.”

Highlight your brand and showcase your culture Groups that attend events together serve as larger representatives of their brand. While more formal brokerage sponsorships are available, showing up en masse is a powerful way to demonstrate your brand’s commitment to growth and development. Boutique brokerage Engel & Völkers brought 40 of their advisors to Luxury Connect 2018. This show of solidarity and commitment buoyed the brand’s event sponsorship and helped shift the industry’s awareness from, “You’re with who?” to “Oh, you’re with Engel & Völkers!” “Our leadership kept hearing, ‘You guys are everywhere!’ at the event,” said VP of Communications Katelyn Castellano of their impressive showing. “But we have phenomenal talent, and wanted the industry to see how much we believe in them.”

