Home price gains continue to slow down in June: Case-Shiller

Annual home price gains continued to slow in June, according to the latest S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index, released Tuesday. Home prices, on average, achieved an annual 3.1 percent gain in June, down from 3.3 percent the previous month.

“Home price gains continue to trend down, but may be leveling off to a sustainable level,” Philip Murphy, managing director and global head of index governance at S&P Dow Jones Indices, said in a statement.

The overall average price gain slowed, Murphy said, but one less city experienced lower year-over-year price gains than in May.

“The Southwest – Phoenix and Las Vegas – remains the regional leader in home price gains, followed by the southeast – Tampa and Charlotte,” Murphy said. “With three of the bottom five cities – Seattle, San Francisco, and San Diego – much of the West Coast is challenged to sustain year-over-year gains.”

