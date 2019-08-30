Why Realtors need a legit apprentice training program

Implementing industry standard training programs would increase the industry's professionalism
by
Today 12:49 A.M.

At its best, being a Realtor is one of the greatest professions. We are business owners and have the opportunity to help people navigate a very stressful situation, usually at transitional times in their lives. Yet the training in our industry is underwhelming, unhelpful, ineffective. How can we do right by our clients when we haven’t properly been trained?

Article image credited to Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock.com