At its best, being a Realtor is one of the greatest professions. We are business owners and have the opportunity to help people navigate a very stressful situation, usually at transitional times in their lives. Yet the training in our industry is underwhelming, unhelpful, ineffective. How can we do right by our clients when we haven’t properly been trained?
Why Realtors need a legit apprentice training program
Implementing industry standard training programs would increase the industry's professionalism
