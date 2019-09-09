Looking for a way to remain competitive among top producers, an idea was pitched that forever changed the trajectory of Keller Williams – the Millionaire Real Estate Agent. With a new business blueprint in place, the team focused on developing a culture that makes agents want to call it home.
Show Notes:
- 1:30 – Gary brings prospective franchisees to lunch at an unexpected place: the local elementary school cafeteria
- 5:58 – Sometimes the message is best taught by… your car?
- 6:50 – Gary drops out of sight for a while, but is asked to come back and take a more public role.
- 8:45 – Why finding a copy of The One Thing in a Holland AirBnB is the best sign ever.
- 10:02 – Why didn’t top producers value the Keller Williams brand? Turns out Gary needed to write a book, and that’s The Millionaire Real Estate Agent.
- 12:16 – A fateful meeting in the men’s room brings Gary Keller and Jay Papasan together for their own book project.
- 14:26 – Nobody would publish a real estate book, until it proved a bestseller.
- 16:43 – How do you claim ownership of a mindset and language around building a business? Write the playbook. Give it to everyone.
- 18:42 – I do it. We do it. They do it. The deceptively simple model of going from having a job to building a business.
- 20:32 – How does culture scale? And what defines the belief system of a company?
- 24:27 – The 6 Personal Perspectives of Keller Williams Realty
- Step 1: Commit to “Self-Mastery” (Think to yourself that you will be successful and you will master the skill you are trying to obtain.)
- Step 2: Commit to the 80/20 Principle (Focus on mastering your top priorities.)
- Step 3: Move from E to P (Entrepreneurial to Purposeful – Moving in entrepreneurial to purposeful is the difference between just doing something and actually mastering it.)
- Step 4: Make being “Learning Based” the foundation of your action plan (This means that you are willing to be taught, willing to participate in training and actively pursue learning.)
- Step 5: Remove limiting beliefs (The most successful real estate agents, avoid limited thinking and focus on unlimited thinking. When you have unlimited thinking you can have unlimited real estate career success.)
- Step 6: Be accountable (Have the “you can count on me” attitude in everything you do.)
- 25:13 – Keller Williams went into the great recession #4, but came out #1. How did that happen?
- 29:36 – How KW Cares became truly formidable when Hurricane Katrina hit Texas.
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts / Google Podcasts / Spotify / Stitcher / Overcast / RSS