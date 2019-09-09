Looking for a way to remain competitive among top producers, an idea was pitched that forever changed the trajectory of Keller Williams – the Millionaire Real Estate Agent. With a new business blueprint in place, the team focused on developing a culture that makes agents want to call it home.

Show Notes:

1:30 – Gary brings prospective franchisees to lunch at an unexpected place: the local elementary school cafeteria

5:58 – Sometimes the message is best taught by… your car?

6:50 – Gary drops out of sight for a while, but is asked to come back and take a more public role.

8:45 – Why finding a copy of The One Thing in a Holland AirBnB is the best sign ever.

10:02 – Why didn’t top producers value the Keller Williams brand? Turns out Gary needed to write a book, and that’s The Millionaire Real Estate Agent.

12:16 – A fateful meeting in the men’s room brings Gary Keller and Jay Papasan together for their own book project.

14:26 – Nobody would publish a real estate book, until it proved a bestseller.

16:43 – How do you claim ownership of a mindset and language around building a business? Write the playbook. Give it to everyone.

18:42 – I do it. We do it. They do it. The deceptively simple model of going from having a job to building a business.

20:32 – How does culture scale? And what defines the belief system of a company?

24:27 – The 6 Personal Perspectives of Keller Williams Realty Step 1: Commit to “Self-Mastery” (Think to yourself that you will be successful and you will master the skill you are trying to obtain.) Step 2: Commit to the 80/20 Principle (Focus on mastering your top priorities.) Step 3: Move from E to P (Entrepreneurial to Purposeful – Moving in entrepreneurial to purposeful is the difference between just doing something and actually mastering it.) Step 4: Make being “Learning Based” the foundation of your action plan (This means that you are willing to be taught, willing to participate in training and actively pursue learning.) Step 5: Remove limiting beliefs (The most successful real estate agents, avoid limited thinking and focus on unlimited thinking. When you have unlimited thinking you can have unlimited real estate career success.) Step 6: Be accountable (Have the “you can count on me” attitude in everything you do.)

25:13 – Keller Williams went into the great recession #4, but came out #1. How did that happen?

29:36 – How KW Cares became truly formidable when Hurricane Katrina hit Texas.

