Every thought in President Trump’s tweets is mistaken, which markets and businesses understand. They also understand that these tweets have no effect on Fed decisions. However, the erroneous content is worrisome because he does directly control trade and tariff negotiations and a lot of other financial policy.
Central banks scramble to ward off fears of a recession
The European Central Bank's move to stimulate the European economy set President Trump into a tizzy. Here's why his tweets don't make any sense
