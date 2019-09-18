Compass opens a technology center in Seattle

In an effort to recruit more West Coast tech talent, Compass has launched a Seattle technology center.

The office, which will eventually have 100 engineers and 70 operations staff, is going to be a space where tech workers build a platform for bringing in more agents and buyers. The fast-growing real estate company, which has been valued at over $6 billion, called it a “collaboration center” for the way the tech team will work with agents to streamline the platform.

“We designed this space to foster collaboration between our brokers, product, engineering, and operations teams,” said Paul Peterman, president of Compass Washington, in a statement. “This gives us the unique opportunity to quickly test and launch products and services to benefit brokers, sellers, and buyers here and across the country.”

Located at 503 Westlake, alongside the Amazon headquarters, the new office takes up three floors and over 21,000 square feet in total. It is also New York-based Compass’ first standalone office in Seattle and will serve as the hub for the company’s six regional offices in other parts of Washington state.

Known for its forward approach to technology, Compass has been looking for ways to keep its momentum going. Earlier this week, CEO Robert Reffkin announced the launch of a new consumer home and property search tool and said that it is “likely” Compass is preparing to go public in the future.

“We are attracting top talent in product and engineering who are excited about the chance to use their skills to transform an industry,” Rahul Singh, Compass’ vice president of engineering, said in a statement. “We have the opportunity to build the first end-to-end modern real estate platform that makes real estate transactions easier for our brokers and their clients.”

