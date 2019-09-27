The final home Frank Lloyd Wright worked on before his death is a special place — and it’s going to be sold at auction in October.

Nestled amongst the Phoenix mountains, the home, known as the Norman Lykes House, boasts 3,095 square feet and survives as the final property the iconic architect designed before his death at age 91 in 1959.

The property, which boasts three bedrooms and sits on a 1.3-acre plot of land, is a circular structure that takes advantage of Wright’s signature style. It blends into its surrounding environment and the Arizona sun with concrete blocks meant to blend with the surrounding desert rocks.

Organized by Heritage Auctions, bidding will begin Oct. 16 with no reserve price. Bidding will take place on the spot.

The home itself is registered with the Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy and was being worked on by Wright and his apprentice, John Rattenbury, when Wright died unexpectedly. Rattenbury completed the house in 1967 and restored it again in 1994.

Inside, the home showcases a fireplace, media room, two home offices, under-cabinet windows and a rolling staircase modeled after one in the Guggenheim Museum — one of Wright’s most iconic designs. Almost every room has views of Phoenix and the surrounding mountains and valley.

Unique mid-century furniture is another perk that comes with the house. Wright loved designing furniture and made a table, stools and several night stands specifically for it.

“There is also a separate upstairs round office with all built-in furnishings in Philippine mahogany, as are all the home’s built-ins, and is encircled by half-moon windows,” reads the auction description.

The property has for many years belonged to local Linda Melton, who bought it for $500,000 in 1994. After Melton passed away in 2011, her daughters decided to sell the Nyman Lakes House.

Auctions are a common way to sell high-profile properties that have sat idle for a while. Since 2016, the property has gone on and off the market. It’s currently listed for $2.65 million with The Agency.

Email Veronika Bondarenko