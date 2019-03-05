Frank Lloyd Wright's prairie cabin can be yours for $1.2M

One more Frank Lloyd Wright property has hit the market in recent months — this time, a Prairie-style home just outside Chicago for $1.2 million.

The property, which is known by historians as the W. Irving Clark House and designed in the early years of Wright’s career, has iconic Victorian-style hardwood floors and Prairie woodwork. Coldwell Banker‘s Judy Ellison is the listing agent tasked with selling the property.

Built in 1893, the house is quite large compared to the smaller property sizes standard at the time. It boasts nearly 4,000 square feet, five bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms and has housed 15 different owners over the years, according to Realtor.com. The town of La Grange, Illinois, where the property is located, has over the years become an affluent family retirement community.

The property has undergone numerous renovations, such as heated floors and a steam shower.

“It has a ton of original detailing,” Ellison told Inman. “It also has a ton of modern conveniences that were fastened to fall in line with the rest of the house.”

That said, the house still retains most of the original features of Wright’s early style — the fireplaces, stained-glass windows and Prairie-style wooden framework have all been preserved. According to Ellison, the custom William Morris wallpaper, which is featured inside, cost $50,000.

Wright, who has remained one of the most beloved architects in the U.S., designed many homes in the Chicago area, and fans and aficionados often track when the latest one hits the market.

“Every owner who has ever owned this home has really cared about maintaining its original features,” Ellison said. “That is rare.”

Email Veronika Bondarenko