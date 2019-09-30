Use public relations to tell your property’s story

Marketing and paid advertising are the traditional tools agents reach for when promoting a new listing. But the possibilities presented by public relations — for the right property with the right story — are impressive. Principal Broker Scott Carvill of Carvill Sotheby’s International Realty, on the island of Oahu in Hawaii, has first-hand experience in leveraging media coverage to generate interest in exceptional homes.

Before embarking on a PR campaign, Carvill decides whether a listing has the right characteristics for a media push. “They really need to have something special, a story,” he explains. A prime example: Molokai Ranch, a property of 55,575 acres on the island of Molokai, Hawaii. Having been owned by King Kamehameha and, later, by Queen Liliʻuokalani, the ranch had a compelling story, and the news that the property was up for sale received hundreds of pages of coverage.

“It really is the relationships in the PR industry that allowed that to happen for Molokai Ranch,” Carvill says. When it comes to promoting extraordinary properties, PR opens the possibility of maximum exposure in a way that few other avenues can.

