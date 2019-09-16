Refer globally to succeed locally

In today’s luxury real estate landscape, providing service to local clients takes a global perspective. For Robin and Jeremy Stein of The Stein Team, Sotheby’s International Realty — Downtown Manhattan Brokerage, this meant responding to the reality that even if their clients were based in New York, they were interested in properties around the world. Their real estate team needed to be able to advise clients on any market they were interested in, at any time.

“We really have taken a close look at who our client base is,” says Robin. “We’ve broken it down: where do they spend their summers, where are they vacationing, where do they typically purchase second, third, and fourth homes. We’ve taken the time to make connections with top brokers in those markets.”

From there, The Stein Team makes a practice of maintaining relationships with agents in the markets their clients care about, whether that market happens to be in Colorado or the British Virgin Islands. “Call that broker and ask for a download on what’s going on in Aspen market, what’s going on in the Vail market, what’s going on in San Francisco,” says Jeremy. “The next time you’re with one of your clients, you can talk about those markets in a very educated way.”

Luxury clients have high expectations, and today’s agents need to respond with constant learning. With a global perspective, you’re ready to become a better advisor.

