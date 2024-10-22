Jackie Thiel spent the majority of her 30-plus-year career with Long & Foster. With her move, Thiel will oversee day-to-day brokerage operations of 1,400 real estate advisors across 40 offices in Florida and North Carolina.

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Industry veteran and long-time leader at Long & Foster Companies Jackie Thiel has been appointed president of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, the firm announced on Tuesday.

Thiel brings more than 30 years of industry experience to the role. She joined Long & Foster in 1998 when her then-brokerage, Bowers Nelms & Fonville, was acquired by the brand.

“Jackie brings an exceptional blend of operational expertise and leadership experience, particularly in scaling large brokerages while respecting that culture is the foundation for success,” Premier Sotheby’s International Realty CEO Budge Huskey said in a statement.

“Her commitment to advisor development and customer service perfectly aligns with our brand’s values. I’m confident she will enhance our operational excellence and I’m very much looking forward to working closely with her as we chart the future together.”

Most recently, Thiel served as president of brokerage at Long & Foster where she oversaw operations for 200 offices and 9,000 agents across eight states.

At Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, Thiel will oversee day-today operations of 1,400 real estate advisors across 40 offices in Florida and North Carolina. Her key areas of focus will include improving advisor resources and expanding the firm’s core services. Thiel will report directly to Huskey.

“Premier Sotheby’s International Realty is synonymous with excellence in luxury real estate,” Thiel said in a statement. “I am excited to collaborate with such a talented group of professionals and build on the company’s strong foundation. Working alongside Budge, whose leadership has set such a high standard, is an honor, and together, we will continue to elevate the customer experience and reinforce our position as the leaders in the luxury market within our regional footprint.”

In September, Long & Foster announced that Thiel would be departing the firm in order to start a new position in Florida, although it was not specified at that time what company she would be joining. While at Long & Foster, Thiel was based out of Chantilly, Virginia.

Over the course of her expansive career at the independent brand, Thiel served as senior vice president and executive vice president of brokerage operations, in addition to holding several regional leadership positions.

Get Inman’s Luxury Lens Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly deep dive into the biggest news in the world of high-end real estate delivered every Friday. Click here to subscribe.

Email Lillian Dickerson