How to you change your team's momentum

Momentum is the secret tool of champions. Although it is affected by a number of forces, it can be changed by a relatively short burst of sheer willpower and determination. Yes, you can determine the direction and velocity of your team’s momentum. Most people take the attitude of the passenger, letting momentum take them on the ride wherever it is going. Champions move into the driver’s seat. This doesn’t mean you won’t have challenges or roadblocks along the way. But you can control the steering wheel and gas pedal.

In order to have your team coast profitably through Q1, it will take a burst of 42 days of effort. This week, have a team meeting. Resolve, as a team, that each of you will commit to a full-out sprint for the next six weeks. Yes, it will be inconvenient and hard. Real success always is.

Here is what the sprint looks like. It is designed to shake your world like a snow globe and break bad habits. After the six weeks, you can choose what you want to keep doing and what you want to throttle back.

1. There are no days off. It’s 42 days and you can do it. Have a family commitment? Fine. Take a couple of hours and do your thing, but the rest of the day is yours.

2. Wake up at 5 a.m. Most people don’t know the clock hits five twice a day. It’s the hour of champions because it’s quiet. The first few days will be hard, push through anyway.

3. Work out for 30-60 minutes a day. Whatever your level of fitness, push yourself. This will not only give you more energy for the day, but also will help you not put on those extra 5 to 10 annual holiday pounds.

4. Go to bed by 9 p.m. This is the hardest thing for most people. You aren’t very productive after 9 p.m. and you can go back to binge-watching Netflix when the sprint is over.

5. Carve out two hours to prep for the day, do your social posts and follow-up with your clients. Communication and lack of follow up are two of the greatest complaints our clients have. By closing this gap, we look like superstars and discover how many transactions we had previously just let slip through our fingers.

6. Preview five houses. Yes, each and every day. Mastery of market knowledge will get you and your team into more transactions than any other factor. Put your money on the new agent who knows the inventory over the 30-year veteran who snacks their way through Broker preview.

7. Engage in three hours of personality based prospecting. No one enjoys prospecting. It’s an act of discipline. Focus on the one prospecting activity that you accel at and tolerate the best.

8. Clear out all your texts, email and voicemails at the end of the day. It’s a great habit to get into and lets you start tomorrow with a clean slate.

If you want a copy of the 42 Day Sprint we use with clients with the detailed weekly schedule, shoot us a message and we are happy to share it with you.

Chris Pollinger, partner, Berman & Pollinger, LLC is a senior sales and operational executive skilled in strategic leadership, culture building, business planning, sales, marketing, acquisitions, operations, recruiting, and team building. With 20 years real estate management and executive experience, he delivers a proven track record of improving ROI, sales revenue, operational efficiency and achieving company growth through strategic analysis, planning, and execution.