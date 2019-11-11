Showcase your local expertise with email marketing

The role of the real estate agent has evolved. You are no longer a gatekeeper of information that buyers and sellers must consult in order to access the market. Today, they have just as much data as you do. What they don’t have is the expertise to parse it and make informed decisions with it.

That’s where you come in.

But real estate is a very long sales cycle — and I don’t mean of the property itself. Instead, your prospects can go years between transactions. And in that time, you have to stay top of mind for that moment they decide they are ready to enter the market.

Email marketing puts your brand and your message in the inbox of the people you want to work with. And while there are many, many ways to use email wrong, there are a few ways to use it effectively to showcase your local expertise and be the professional they think of when they decide it’s time to buy, sell, or refer business.

We’ve all fired off emails when they occur to us, often to make a specific request or share a specific piece of information. But email marketing isn’t about spur of the moment messaging. It should be thoughtful and purposeful and work as a broader cadence to nurture and

Share the right content to the right people to promote yourself as a local expert. That means you should craft campaigns that include:

Market reports that are specific to each contact

Sold properties that reflect activity in each contact’s area

Informative blog content that speaks to your contact’s lifestyle and community

Engaging video content that spotlights your genuine personality and the

ActivePipe makes this simple. Each type of content listed above can easily be dragged and dropped into an email with our editor.

The ActivePipe platform also lets you categorize your existing sphere into relevant buckets with our audience tag functionality. Simply create and assign a tag to any contact, such as upsizers, downsizers, first time buyers, investors, recently purchased, or recently sold. This will establish a new audience under that tag or add them to an existing list.

Additionally, Activepipe enables you to leverage local real estate content in your email when you:

Enter regions country-wide to get local property market data

Integrate with the MLS to pull through any of your properties

Add blog content from most websites

Share your videos from a number of hosting services

Learn more about how ActivePipe empowers you to leverage your local expertise, effectively using email marketing to showcase your value, deepen relationships, and drive more business.