Hit children’s TV show “Bluey” is the inspiration for Zillow’s latest ad, which debuted Friday morning on NBC’s Today show. The 30-second spot features a family in the final stages of moving while the narrator references a landmark episode of “Bluey,” where the main character and her family struggle with the opportunity to move to a new city.

The 30-second spot features a family in the final stages of moving while the narrator references a landmark episode of “Bluey,” where the main character and her family struggle with the opportunity to move to a new city. Although Bluey’s family ultimately decides to stay put, the ad highlights the excitement that comes with a new home and community.

“A home is where memories are made, and despite what a certain children’s show made us all feel recently, moving into a new home may just be a good thing,” the narrator said. “It’s a chance to make new memories, a fresh start and a new chapter…”

Zillow Senior Vice President of Marketing Ravi Kandikonda said Bluey’s story captured the hearts of parents and children who watch the show and accurately reflected a common concern for families moving to a new neighborhood. Kandikonda said Zillow worked with actor Ryan Reynolds’ ad firm Maximum Effort to create the ad within 12 days of Bluey’s tear-jerking finale.

“Like parents everywhere, we got emotional watching the recent ‘Bluey’ season finale that followed the Heeler family as they navigated the difficult decision to sell their home,” he told ADWEEK. “We understand all those feelings; a home is so much more than four walls and a roof. Within days of the finale, we began working with Maximum Effort to produce this timely spot that would reassure families that moving doesn’t have to be so sad and it can, in fact, be wonderful.”

Zillow VP of Brand and Product Marketing Beverly Jackson said 51 percent of parents reported to Zillow that they cried “at least once” while selling their home. However, an equal number said their children thrived in their new neighborhoods, which made the temporary pain of moving worth it.

“We all relate to the emotions involved in a move,” she said. “Our homes are where we build our lives, raise our children and make our fondest memories. We also know that moving can be the start of something great.”

This is the second ad campaign Zillow has released in April. The first, “Home Just Got Real,” features three videos aimed at celebrating the persistence of millennial and Gen-Z homebuyers amid market headwinds.

