Top Coldwell Banker franchisees merge in North Carolina

Coldwell Banker Advantage – the nation’s second-most productive Coldwell Banker franchisee in 2018 according to the Real Trends 500 – is merging with Coldwell Banker Triad, giving the combined brokerage a presence of more than 550 agents in 18 offices throughout North Carolina.

Coldwell Banker Advantage, located in North Carolina’s Raleigh-Durham Research Triangle, closed 16,007 transaction sides in 2018, while Coldwell Banker Triad, located in the Triad region, closed 1,735 transactions in 2018.

The brokerages will operate together as Coldwell Banker Advantage, with Coldwell Banker Triad owner Beverly Godfrey staying with the combined firm in a leadership role alongside Coldwell Banker Advantage CEO Gary Rabon.

The two companies began talking about a merger several years ago, according to Rabon.

“Real estate is such a competitive industry, and it demands great resources to continuously empower our agents to work best with their clients,” Rabon said, in a statement. “The new Coldwell Banker Advantage’s powerful support group and proximity made this something I felt we needed to do.”

Coldwell Banker Advantage, also the second-most productive brokerage in North Carolina overall, is one of the first Coldwell Banker franchisees to implement the brand’s logo refresh, which is slated for a national rollout beginning in January 2020.

“Coldwell Banker has such a long and rich heritage as a leader in the real estate industry,” Rabon said. “But it was time for a refresh and the use of the star is powerful. The North Star is a visual representation of the brand’s commitment to excellence, with a fresh, stylish look that still pays homage to the storied 113 year-history.”

Email Patrick Kearns