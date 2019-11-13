New money, new players and new models are going head-to-head with seasoned brands and established best practices.

Pam Liebman, The Corcoran Group

Pamela Liebman is president and chief executive officer of The Corcoran Group, the country’s premier residential real estate firm. Under Liebman’s dynamic leadership, Corcoran is the leading, most successful brokerage firm in each of the markets it serves — New York, the Hamptons and South Florida — and it has achieved sales of over $21 billion annually.

Ryan Schneider, Realogy

Ryan Schneider joined Realogy as president and chief operating officer in October 2017 after nearly 15 years of senior leadership experience at Capital One Financial Corporation. Schneider has substantial experience in public policy and regulatory affairs, including meeting with a sitting president of the United States and testifying in front of a Senate committee.

Adam Contos, RE/MAX

Adam Contos is the chief executive officer of RE/MAX. Following a successful career in law enforcement, Contos came to the RE/MAX organization in 2003 as an independent contractor presenting a safety training program he created specifically for real estate professionals. He brings the same approach he had in law enforcement to real estate, which is to break down barriers, blow up conventional thinking and help as many people as possible achieve success.

Bess Freedman, Brown Harris Stevens

Bess Freedman is Brown Harris Stevens’ first chief executive officer. Formerly co-president of Brown Harris Stevens and a senior managing director of the Corcoran Group’s East Side headquarters, Freedman brings to her real estate career top professionalism, interpersonal skills and negotiating savvy that are well respected by her industry peers and agents alike.

Leonard Steinberg, Compass

Leonard Steinberg is the chief evangelist of Compass. He embodies the new breed of modern real estate professionals who provide full-fledged, elegant and discreet service to sellers, developers and buyers of New York property. Steinberg leads the Leonard Steinberg Team, which is consistently ranked as one of the top 10 teams in the United States by The Wall Street Journal.

Ryan Gorman, NRT

Ryan Gorman was named President and Chief Executive Officer of NRT in 2018. Prior to that, he was the corporate senior vice president and head of strategic development for Realogy Corporation. Before joining Realogy in 2004, Gorman held advisory and principal investment roles with PricewaterhouseCoopers, Credit Suisse and The Blackstone Group.

Glenn Sanford, eXp World Holdings

Glenn Sanford believed that agents and brokers do the heavy lifting in real estate and deserve benefits of being a shareholder in their company and income based on the level of their contribution. In October 2009, eXp Realty, LLC launched as the first cloud-based, national real estate brokerage. The virtual office environment compared to the traditional real estate office allows agents to collaborate and learn together, no matter where they are located.

