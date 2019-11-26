Phoenix Suns owner unloads Arizona's most expensive home

Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver just unloaded his Paradise Valley mansion in what has now become the most expensive sale in Arizona.

The 28,043-square-foot, five-bedroom estate sold for $19.25 million to an anonymous buyer represented by Walt Danley and Catherine Jacobson of Walt Danley Christie’s International Real Estate. The property sits at 5710 N. Yucca Road outside of Phoenix and has an indoor basketball court as well as panoramic views of Camelback Mountain.

While few photos of the estate are publicly available, listing descriptions indicate that the house has a chef’s kitchen, a private exercise studio, a sitting room, his-and-her closets, a spa and a salon. It also comes with a two-bedroom guesthouse and an outdoor shower. Sarver and his wife, Penny Sarver, bought the lot in 2007 and expanded the property.

“The gorgeous estate is like no other you will find in the world,” said Danley in a press statement. “While the home is certainly desirable, making a deal of this magnitude come to fruition is a feat for all parties involved and requires intricate knowledge of the real estate process.”

Chris Karas, co-founder of Launch Real Estate and President of The Karas Group, represented the buyer. According to AZCentral.com, the last highest real estate sale in Arizona was a 21,000-square-foot Scottsdale mansion bought by Rimrock Properties for $18.8 million in cash.

“As the most expensive house ever sold in Arizona, this is certainly a noteworthy milestone for our community and our luxury real estate market at large,” Jacobson said in a statement.

