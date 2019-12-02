Successful CEOs bring a unique energy and purpose that effectively pave the way to corporate success or create its downfall. But don’t take our word for it. Take a cue from an unsuspecting source: Ebenezer Scrooge.

Show Notes:

0:49 Mission, vision and values. How do they fit together?

2:47 Culture comes from the energy you create. But that might not always be what you set out to create.

4:00 Why did Gary stop everything and reverse engineer his own company?

6:09 How does Ebenezer Scrooge provide a blueprint for leadership?

10:36 Gary and CEO Josh Team have been on a five-year long journey. But where is it going?

12:04 Goals, priorities, strategies… the GPS system at work

14:55 What use is a business plan if no one can remember what it says?

15:47 The coffee stain that defines an organization

18:13 The CEO 411: Create energy, engage talent, and own results.

18:44 On the next episode… engaging talent!

