Successful CEOs bring a unique energy and purpose that effectively pave the way to corporate success or create its downfall. But don’t take our word for it. Take a cue from an unsuspecting source: Ebenezer Scrooge.

Show Notes:

  • 0:49 Mission, vision and values. How do they fit together?
  • 2:47 Culture comes from the energy you create. But that might not always be what you set out to create.
  • 4:00 Why did Gary stop everything and reverse engineer his own company?
  • 6:09 How does Ebenezer Scrooge provide a blueprint for leadership?
  • 10:36 Gary and CEO Josh Team have been on a five-year long journey. But where is it going?
  • 12:04 Goals, priorities, strategies… the GPS system at work
  • 14:55 What use is a business plan if no one can remember what it says?
  • 15:47 The coffee stain that defines an organization
    18:13 The CEO 411: Create energy, engage talent, and own results.
  • 18:44 On the next episode… engaging talent!

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts / Google Podcasts / Spotify / Stitcher / Overcast / RSS

Latest Episodes

Keeping It Real: All roads to success start with gratitude
The Real World: What is NAR's pocket listing ban really about?
Keeping It Real: Invest in yourself, and increase your bottom line
Think Like a CEO S2E1 - A CEO State of Mind
Think Like a CEO S1E5 - Taking Back the Reins
Think Like a CEO S1E4 - The Millionaire Real Estate Agent
Think Like a CEO S1E3 - Pushing the Boundaries
Think Like a CEO S1E2 - Defining Success Through Failure
More Episodes