U.S. women’s soccer legend Abby Wambach became a champion because of her incredible talent as a soccer player. She became an icon because of her true wisdom as a leader. Now, she comes to Inman Connect New York to share her incredible story.

The all-time leading scorer in international soccer history, Wambach was the United States’ leading scorer in the 2007 and 2011 Women’s World Cup tournaments and the co-captain of the 2015 Women’s World Cup Champion team.

On that 2015 team, she helped transform a group of individual women into one of the most successful, powerful and united “Wolfpacks” of all time. Wambach created a culture not just of excellence, but also of honor, commitment, resilience and sisterhood.

An activist for equality and inclusion, Wambach is the author of the New York Times best-seller Forward: A Memoir, and her second book, New York Times best-seller WOLFPACK, was released April 2019. She is co-founder of Wolfpack Endeavor, which is revolutionizing leadership development for women in the workplace and beyond through her champion mindset, individualized coaching and team-bound focus.

Don’t miss Abby Wambach as she shares how we can come together, unleash our power and change the game, live at Inman Connect New York, Jan. 28-31 at the Marriott Marquis in Times Square.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE





Create your own success story at Inman Connect New York, Jan. 28-31, where over 4,000 industry professionals gather to forge new relationships, share tactical takeaways and discover the latest technology to boost their bottom line.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE

Thinking of bringing your team? There are special onsite perks and discounts when you buy tickets together. Contact us to find out more.