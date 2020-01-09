On this edition of “Keeping It Real,” a recurring podcast series on Inman, Peter Lorimer discusses why sharing your expertise is so critical in this business.

The beginning of a new year is a glorious chance to reset and re-evaluate your career. It’s also a great time to determine: Is what you’re doing really working for you?

I’m not talking about project management or prospecting or strategies. (I will, though, stay tuned.) I’m talking about how to enter 2020 on a positive note.

Real estate is incredibly competitive. It might seem scary to loosen the grip on all the knowledge you have stored up inside you. But giving it all away is only going to create positive change in your career and your life.

I’ve seen firsthand how giving away secrets pays you back tenfold. At the start of my career in the music industry, I was obsessed with becoming a programmer.

I drooled over the samples and sounds of the programmers I worked with. They saw it. There were two types of programmers/producers: One type was stingy, and one was generous.

Here’s the deal: The people who came to have huge hits later were the ones that were generous. I never heard from the others.

The more you give away, the more your career becomes enriched. That includes success, knowledge, information, secrets — anything.

That’s why, at my brokerage, our culture is about helping. Learning, consuming knowledge, and then pouring it all out like a fountain. It was never ours to own, anyway. It was always ours to give.

Call it karma, call it whatever you like — but when you give away without expectations, the universe rewards it.

That’s great, but it’s also just a better way to live. When my head hits the pillow, I can rest easy knowing I gave it everything I had.

If you’re ready to step into 2020 on a positive beat, check out this podcast.

Peter Lorimer is the CEO of Beverly Hills, California-based PLG Estates.

