Almost every person in the world could be a referral source, if you think creatively. Here’s what to look for and what to think about when you’re looking for referrals from people in different industries.

Almost every person in the world could be a referral source, if you think creatively. And such relationships can be symbiotic.



Try to think of each person’s job and how you could work with them or add value to their life. For instance, maybe you see someone who lists their job title as a financial planner.

Financial planners deal with people’s money, and you deal with people’s houses. People’s houses are worth a lot of money. Financial planners typically strive to give people a return on investment. You could talk to financial planners and get referrals to the clients who want to diversify and get into investment properties.

You, in turn, can connect them with, and help them get into contact with people you work with who need financial advice — even if it’s just a strategy to begin saving for a home.

The beauty of job titles is that there is opportunity everywhere. You just have to apply some critical thinking. For instance, if someone works at a jewelry store, they know people who are getting engaged.

Those people are prime targets to buy houses in the near future. People in human resources know people who are getting hired to the area, a sign that they might be in the market for somewhere different to live.

Look at every job title out there, and be creative. Put together a strategy for how to market toward each of your connections based on what they do. The key will be to take these relationships off LinkedIn and the web and into real-life meetings.

Every single person out there can somehow be a referral partner. You just need to get creative. Once you spot an opportunity for someone who you could refer to or get referrals from, the next step is to teach them how to refer to you.

Matt Muscat is the author of TAG – The Tangible Action Guide for Real Estate Marketing. He is also the Marketing Director at Treadstone Funding and owner of Maltese Marketing.

