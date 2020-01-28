Moderne Ventures — a venture investment fund that focuses on real estate, finance, insurance, hospitality and home services — announced last week the seven new companies that were accepted into its January 2020 Passport Program. Moderne hosts the Passport Program in order to facilitate companies’ customer acquisition and growth.

The seven-month industry immersion program enables companies to “refine and execute their go-to-market strategies,” according to Moderne’s website, and receive strategic guidance from mentors and industry executives.

“We help tech companies understand complexities, optimize their products and services and connect them to the industry partners that can benefit most from them,” said Moderne Ventures founder and managing partner Constance Freedman in a press release. Freedman recently made the 2020 Swanepoel Power 200 list.

This year’s class, which includes companies implementing smart solutions services, robotics and artificial intelligence, collectively raised over $33 million in funding and are valued at $130 million and higher, according to a press release by Moderne.

Moderne’s new Passport Program class includes real estate tech company SuburbanJungle, a platform that helps families find the best suburb to live; contract review solution Heretik; as well as Aclaimant, Addressable, BendHSA, hOM and NumberAI.

In mid January Moderne’s Twitter account teased, “We had a great couple of days kicking off Moderne’s newest 2020 Passport Class in Chicago … Look for the release when we’ll announce the new companies’ names,” indicating the new class was already underway.

Moderne’s Passport Program began back in 2017 when Moderne gained $33 million in investment funds — from partners within its network of over 300 companies as well as strategic investors — to put into real estate technology. The program officially launched in May 2017 and has included successful companies in the past, such as DocuSign, Homesnap and LeaseLock.

