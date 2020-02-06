A Ring camera captured a burglary at an open house now being investigated by police in Summerlin, Nevada.

An agent was showing the home on South Hualapai Way and West Sunset Road when six suspects entered the home briefly before walking out around 3 p.m., according to the Las Vegas Review Journal. Later, four of the suspects returned, with one distracting the agent as the others ran upstairs into a master bedroom.

“They didn’t ask any questions about square footage, how many bedrooms, what’s the price?” homeowner Dr. Paul Wilkes told the Review Journal. “It was weird.”

These kids robbed my house during an open house 2/1/20 at around 230-300 PM. Driving silver/grey mustang type car and a red car (seen at end of video). Please let me know if you recognize them. Posted by Paul Wilkes on Saturday, February 1, 2020

The agent followed the suspects and reported seeing a man with a bag of designer items and, after seeing the agent, dropping some of the contents of the bag and running off with about $4,000 to $5,000 worth of property.

“The kid dropped the bag full of stuff, kept what he had in his hands, which turned out to be a Gucci and a Prada purse,” Wilkes said. “He ran around her, down the stairs and out the front door.”

Surveillance camera footage, which Wilkes posted online, shows the group entering the house. Local police used still images from the cameras to ask the public for help identifying the suspects.

Open houses have been home to numerous burglaries and attacks over the years. Real estate safety experts recommend removing any cash or valuables and, especially for agents, never being in a home alone during an open house.

