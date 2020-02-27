The tax data platform has released new tools and services for its MLS partner product. Updates feature enriched tax maps, comp searches and prospecting tools.

Knoxville, Tennessee-based CRS Data has announced a series of new, user-driven tools and usability improvements to further provide its multiple listing service (MLS) partners with flexible and historic property tax data.

The company’s chief product, MLS Tax Suite, is a common value-add for MLS members in multiple markets that allows users to track historic tax data alongside listings marketwide, create branded property reports, listing comparables, sales histories and leverage municipal zoning maps, among other capabilities.

The software also has prospecting tools, such as mail lists based on property type, ZIP code or listing status.

Processing once hard-to-access municipal data has become fodder for several proptechs in recent months. TopHap and AerialSphere are examples.

Information stored in public servers can be quite valuable to the real estate industry. Agents can use it to understand a listing’s financial history, a neighborhood’s growth potential or track property values.

In a press release about recent updates, Doug Powers, chief technology officer at CRS Data partner RealTracs, commended the company on its prioritization of public data.

“By leveraging the CRS Data API, we are able to combine MLS and tax data into a single platform,” Powers said. He added that it reduces the number of sources agents and brokers need to rely on for critical public data.

The mobile-optimized software, which now has additional means of customization, has been given a visual overhaul to increase usability and decrease the number of clicks needed to execute key functions.

It has also added a post-renovation property valuation tool, allowing agents to better speculate on the return of construction projects.

CRS (Court Retrieval Services) Data works with more than 100 MLSs.

