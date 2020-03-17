A few days into your social distancing and already feel like climbing the walls?

Ever since the global coronavirus outbreak wreaked havoc on concerts and festivals, artists like Yungblud and Coldplay’s Chris Martin have kept fans’ spirits up by streaming concerts and sing-a-longs on their social media accounts. Whether you’re feeling sick or told to stay away as a precautionary measure, rocking out in real time with your favorite artists can offer some much-needed distraction in these tumultuous times.

Here are the best online concerts to tune into all week long. Check back as we update the list for more as they become known.

Tuesday, March 17

Living R&B and neo-soul legend John Legend will be doing a virtual concert from the Los Angeles home he shares with model Chrissy Teigen on his official Instagram account at 1 p.m. PT. After the success of their first at-home concert on Monday, David Foster and Katharine McPhee Foster also said that they would hold another live Instagram performance at 5:30 PT on Tuesday while Boston-based Dropkick Murphys will be live-streaming their St. Patrick’s Day special at 4 p.m. PT.

TOMORROW !! THE SHOW MUST GO ON !! We’re STREAMING UP FROM BOSTON for ST. PATRICK’S DAY. FULL CONCERT LIVE !! 7pm Boston time, 4pm San Francisco, 11pm London, 12am Berlin, 10am Sydney… Full streaming info on https://t.co/dUswGP1f4B #DropkickMurphys pic.twitter.com/OOsmwNlniP — Dropkick Murphys (@DropkickMurphys) March 16, 2020

Wednesday, March 18

If classical singing is more your style, rising mezzo-soprano Fleur Barron will be livestreaming performances on New York’s 92nd Street Y 92Y@Home homepage at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Met Opera will also be streaming songs live at 7:30 p.m. EST daily.

Thursday, March 19

The Berlin Philharmonic is offering anyone interested in music a code (BERLINPHIL) to tune into their trove of both live and recorded performances. Grammy-winning folk band Indigo Girls will be live streaming a performance on their Facebook page at 6 p.m. EST.

Friday, March 20

On Friday, SiriusXM will launch the Ultra Virtual Audio Festival — a radio channel with DJ sets from artists who, like Afrojack and Martin Garrix, were supposed to perform at the Ultra Music Festival in Miami before it got canceled due to the pandemic. The Viennese Opera is also live streaming performances at 5 p.m. UTC (12 p.m. EST) every day.

Saturday, March 21

French performer Christine And The Queens has been named as having the best album of the year by The Guardian — and will be live streaming songs every day at 6 p.m. EST on her Instagram account.

Sunday, March 22

Are your teenage years calling you? Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie will be giving virtual concerts from his home studio at 4 p.m. PT every day.

As we continue to self-quarantine during the #CoronavirusOutbreak, Ben Gibbard of @DCFC announces he'll be live streaming concerts from his home studio every day at 4:00 PM PST for the next few weeks: https://t.co/wAiRVUpRyP pic.twitter.com/TcyYxoLpoD — KEXP (@kexp) March 17, 2020

Monday, March 23

If 74-year-old Neil Young can turn to technology in times of crisis, so can you. The iconic Canadian rocker announced that he will be livestreaming daily performances from his Los Angeles home — although details of how to tune in are yet to come.

