As coronavirus rates across the U.S. rise and authorities work to curb its spread, many people are either quarantined or practicing self-distancing as a precaution. In the face of so much fear and uncertainty, many are finding no better alternative than to hole up and binge watch all of one’s favorite shows.

For agents, that naturally means rewatching tried-and-true classics like “Million Dollar Listing,” “Property Brothers” and “House Hunters” — nothing takes the mind away from worries like watching beautiful properties and head-bending transformations of homes that once seemed like they were beyond repair.

Here are some of the best moments from real estate TV to rewatch this weekend:

Show: Fixer Upper

Episode: “All-American Farmhouse”

Season 5, Episode 14

One of the most beloved “Fixer Upper” episodes comes from its fifth season — wounded military marine TJ and his girlfriend Stephanie are settled in Waco, Texas but need Chip and Joanna Gaines to transform their dilapidated farmhouse into a dream home. (And for those who love happy endings, there may be a surprise that is even bigger than the house.)

Where to stream it: Hulu, Amazon, Apple TV, HGTV

Show: Million Dollar Listing New York

Episode: “Do You, Fredrik, Take This Building?”

Season 2, Episode 11

This “Million Dollar Listing” episode is a consistent fan favorite because it combines the personal with the real estate. As agent Luis D. Ortiz clashes with an interior designer while trying to stage a trendy New York loft, show star Fredrik Eklund is planning an island wedding in Florida with his boyfriend Derek Kaplan — all while work in New York keeps calling him back.

Where to stream it: Bravo, Amazon, Apple TV

Show: Flip or Flop

Episode: “Of Wreck And Ruin”

Season 4, Episode 2

This episode of the famous home-flipping show is a viewer favorite because of how relatable it is — Tarek and Christina El Moussa take on a home that the previous tenants left in not-so-good condition. The challenge is to turn it into an attractive property despite plenty of damage. Both homeowners and real estate agents can watch it for inspiration.

Where to stream it: Hulu, Amazon, Apple TV, HGTV

Show: Property Brothers

Episode: “Suburbs To City Life”

Season 2, Episode 3

Another episode that focuses on what agents are sure to come across in their every day work. After years of dealing with daily commutes, professionals Tim and Michelle look to move from the suburbs back into the city. But money is tight while the pair still expects the same standards of living that they had in their old zip code. That’s where everyone’s favorite Drew and Jonathan Scott come in.

Where to stream it: Hulu, Amazon, Apple TV, HGTV

Show: House Hunters

Episode: “Five Guys Search for a Spacious Home in the Boston Suburbs”

Season 73, Episode 11

House Hunters may have been running since 1999 and have hundreds of good episodes to choose from but this one from the eleventh season is worth rewatching again — a Boston professional wants to buy a house with four friends who will all work to pay off the mortgage. With today’s housing prices, that could be a reality that many agents will come face to face with through their clients.

Where to stream it: Hulu, Amazon, Apple TV, HGTV

Show: Love It Or List It

Episode: “Function And Flow”

Season 3, Episode 10

Couple Andrew and Nancy have to deal with several problems all at once in their converted triplex — not enough space, rooms that flow into each other in illogical ways. As per the show’s concept, interior designer Hilary Farr will try to revitalize the property while real estate agent David Visentin will show the couple other, better homes in their neighborhood. What will they go for?

Where to stream it: Hulu, Amazon, Apple TV, HGTV

Show: The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes

Episode: “Norway”

Season 2, Episode 7

Don’t limit yourself to exclusively American shows. In the BBC program “The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes,” architect Piers Taylor and interior designer Caroline Quentin as they tour some of the most exquisite and jaw-dropping properties in the world — including one episode, in the second season, in which they visit a house in Norway’s Arctic Circle that is literally built into a cliff.

Where to stream it: BBC, Apple TV, Netflix

Show: Selling Sunset

Episode: “If Looks Could Sell”

Entire 8-episode series

While the show does not have the kind of reach of some of HGTV’s most popular real estate shows, “Selling Sunset” — a show about broker Jason Oppenheim’s all-female team of agents — is easy to binge-watch in a single weekend. Bonus points for stunning, multi-million-dollar properties and, if you live in L.A., agents you may actually know.

Where to stream it: Netflix, Apple TV

Show: Property Virgins

Episode: “Duty Calls”

Season 18, Episode 1

The long-running HGTV show follows first-time homebuyers who are getting ready to ditch renting. In the latest season, an army wife is left to finalize the deal on the Savannah home of her family’s dreams after her husband is deployed. Follow real estate expert Egypt Sherrod along for the challenge.

Where to stream it: Hulu, Amazon, Apple TV, HGTV

Show: Designed To Sell

Episode: “Anxious To Sell”

Season 16, Episode 5

If you’ve ever felt like you had to salvage properties on a ridiculous budget, you’re not alone. Running from 2004 to 2011, “Designed To Sell” guests are given a $2,000 budget and told to use it to get the top offer that they can for the house. Rewatch an episode about a duplex with a destroyed downstairs (or any of the others!) for inspiration about how to get top dollar even without the budget for fancy equipment or full renovations.

Where to stream it: Amazon, HGTV

