The new owner of the 1846 Oviatt-Curtiss home in Hudson, Ohio, will have a $0 down payment, and no mortgage to deal with. What they will have to pay for, though, is the cost of relocating the home to an entirely different property and hooking up utilities.

“To call it a rare opportunity would be an understatement,” a blog post about the home sale on the Hudson Heritage Association website reads.

Relocating the house from its current plot would likely cost around $40,000 to $50,000, Chris Bach, Hudson Heritage Association president, told the Akron Beacon Journal.

The Hudson Heritage Association has taken responsibility of the home sale in lieu of the home’s most recent buyers’ desire to divide the property in half and build two new homes on the five-acre lot.

The 174-year-old farmhouse has historical significance to the area, and has only been owned by three different families during its tenure. John Oviatt, one of Hudson’s original settlers purchased the then-190-acre plot of land in 1801, and later, around 1818, added on to his land with the purchase of an adjoining lot to create his eventual farm of 320 acres.

With four bedrooms and one bathroom, the farmhouse covers 2,000 square feet. Some notable features include wood floors, a walnut-wood staircase, windows original to the home, and a terracotta silo.

The property's outhouses | Realtor.com The dining area | Realtor.com The pantry | Realtor.com The home's walnut staircase | Realtor.com One of the home's four bedrooms | Realtor.com

“This house is in excellent condition and is ready for a glorious renovation in a new location,” Bach said in a statement.

The last time the home sold in February to its current owners, it went for a price of $270,000, according to Realtor.com. So, all things considered, it’s not a bad deal.

If the home doesn’t get a buyer, however, it will be demolished.

“There is a centuries-old tradition in Hudson of moving homes to new locations,” Bach said in a statement. “It would be wonderful if an owner stepped forward to save this remarkable, historic structure and give it renewed life in a new location. Demolishing this house would be a tragedy.”

