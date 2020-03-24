Hear some optimism that the holding pattern will inevitably cease and the market will right itself.

Every day, Inman founder Brad Inman texts and talks with many of the most important people in the real estate industry. Now, in these unprecedented times, he’s making some of those conversations public to share with you, the Inman community. Welcome to Brad Inman’s Daily Dispatch.

In this Daily Dispatch, Brad is joined by C.A.R. chief economist Leslie Appleton-Young and former NAR chief economist John TuccilloLeslie and John offer a wealth of knowledge pertaining to the economic implications of COVID-19 on the housing market, but remain optimistic that the holding pattern will inevitably cease and the market will right itself.

Want to be the first to get The Brad Inman Daily Dispatch? Subscribe to Inman Reconnect wherever you get your podcasts.

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts / Spotify / Stitcher

Latest Episodes

Daily Dispatch: Brad Inman and T3 Sixty CEO Stefan Swanepoel
Daily Dispatch: Brad Inman and Mike DelPrete
Daily Dispatch: Brad Inman and Compass CEO Robert Reffkin
Daily Dispatch: Brad Inman and broker/owner Teresa Boardman
Daily Dispatch: Brad Inman and BHG/ERA CEO Sherry Chris
Daily Dispatch: Brad Inman and Realogy CEO Ryan Schneider
Welcome to Brad Inman's Daily Dispatch
Have you subscribed to Inman’s new podcast?
More Episodes