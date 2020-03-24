Hear some optimism that the holding pattern will inevitably cease and the market will right itself.

Every day, Inman founder Brad Inman texts and talks with many of the most important people in the real estate industry. Now, in these unprecedented times, he’s making some of those conversations public to share with you, the Inman community. Welcome to Brad Inman’s Daily Dispatch.

In this Daily Dispatch, Brad is joined by C.A.R. chief economist Leslie Appleton-Young and former NAR chief economist John Tuccillo. Leslie and John offer a wealth of knowledge pertaining to the economic implications of COVID-19 on the housing market, but remain optimistic that the holding pattern will inevitably cease and the market will right itself.

Want to be the first to get The Brad Inman Daily Dispatch? Subscribe to Inman Reconnect wherever you get your podcasts.

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts / Spotify / Stitcher