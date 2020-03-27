The National Association of Realtors (NAR) revived a 2009 recession-era program on Friday that gives members access to free and discounted tools to manage their businesses.

The Right Tools, Right Now initiative, was first launched in March 2009 in the throes of the recession and on the heels of another economic slump — due to the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus) and the halt of real estate activity in some markets — the 1.4-million-member association is reviving it.

“Effective immediately, I would like to announce that NAR is re-launching the Right Tools, Right Now program for all members — agents and brokers,” NAR CEO Bob Goldberg said in a statement. “This initiative, which was activated in 2009 in another time of unique need, will make new and existing NAR products and services immediately available to Realtors at reduced or no cost.”

“I want NAR members to know we will continue fighting so every Realtor has the tools and information they need to emerge from this crisis stronger and more prepared for their future.”

The initiative includes free webinars to help agents manage their finances, education courses to expand sales skills, market reports agents can share with their clients and digital transaction and marketing tools, like DocuSign for three months and zipLogix.

The last time the initiative was live — from March 2009 to December 2010 — Realtors accessed an estimated $54 million worth of products and services.

“Over the past two weeks, we have seen the direct and often significant impact this crisis has had on our members,” NAR President Vince Malta said in a statement. “With that uncertainty hanging over all of our heads, NAR is striving to present solutions that will bring Realtors’ relief and allow them to continue living their lives and conducting business with as much normalcy as possible.”