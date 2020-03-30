Every day, Inman founder Brad Inman texts and talks with many of the most important people in the real estate industry. Now, in these unprecedented times, he’s making some of those conversations public to share with you, the Inman community. Welcome to Brad Inman’s Daily Dispatch.

In this Daily Dispatch, Brad is joined by Helen Hanna Casey, CEO of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services. In spite of COVID-19, business continues to move forward at Howard Hanna, with some offices pitching tents so home buyers and sellers don’t have to go inside a building. She also offers insights into what state legislators all over the country are being asked (“Is home buying and selling an essential industry?”), and shares a deeply personal moment.

Want to be the first to get The Brad Inman Daily Dispatch? Subscribe to Inman Reconnect wherever you get your podcasts.

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts / Spotify / Stitcher