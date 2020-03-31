Every day, Inman founder Brad Inman texts and talks with many of the most important people in the real estate industry. Now, in these unprecedented times, he’s making some of those conversations public to share with you, the Inman community. Welcome to Brad Inman’s Daily Dispatch.

In this Daily Dispatch, Brad is joined by Los Angeles legend Gary Gold. The Hilton & Hyland luxury agent, whose Playboy Mansion listing set the bar for the first home sold in L.A. for over $100 million, offers an optimistic outlook on real estate based on inventory, interest rates, and market forecasts.

