Every day, Inman founder Brad Inman texts and talks with many of the most important people in the real estate industry. Now, in these unprecedented times, he’s making some of those conversations public to share with you, the Inman community. Welcome to Brad Inman’s Daily Dispatch.

In this Daily Dispatch, Brad is joined by Brian Buffini, real estate coach and founder of Buffini & Company. Filled with positivity, Buffini encourages agents to pick up the phone and reach out to those who once seemed out of reach — we’re all in this together, he observes, and most of us are home right now.

