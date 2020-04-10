On this edition of “Keeping It Real,” a recurring podcast series on Inman, Peter Lorimer shares his top tip for marching forward with kindness.

It comes down to hope. You’ll find me clinging — maybe even a bit recklessly — to it. We have bleak numbers staring at us from screens all the livelong day. Numbers of cases, fatalities and projections climbing and inciting fear and dread.

We can’t run away from this. We have to walk through it and move forward. It’s not easy, but that’s what we have to do — for all the people who can’t, as well as for ourselves and those in our lives.

And here’s my “how-to manual” for marching forward. Are you ready? It’s a short one.

Service.

It takes the spotlight off us and our own anxieties and gives us a chance to do something for others. We need to stay home (if possible), and that’s one easy way we can serve. But there are plenty of other ways. Maybe you could help someone learn how to order groceries online. Or donate to a local food bank. Schedule a Zoom play date. Send that note. Call your grandparents.

It’s time to spread kindness. Oh, and bonus: As a real estate agent, I would venture to guess that you have hundreds, if not thousands, of people in your database who you could spread kindness to. This isn’t a sales pitch. It’s just good, old-fashioned hope.

A super simple way to spread kindness is to stay positive. Flood your content feeds, your conversations and your thoughts with positivity. We need it.

There’s another side to this. It’s probably going to look different, but so will we. And if we keep marching forward in kindness and hope, I think we’ll like who we see. Listen to this podcast for more on hope, service and optimism.

Peter Lorimer is the CEO of Beverly Hills, California-based PLG Estates.