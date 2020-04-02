On this edition of “Keeping It Real,” a recurring podcast series on Inman, Peter Lorimer talks about the importance of being a good citizen in tough times.

First of all — thank you. Thank you to all of you who are practicing social distancing. Thank you to those who are staying home and protecting everyone else. And thank you to those on the front lines of this virus, fighting the disease in hospitals across the nation. Thank you to those working in our supply chain, making sure we’re all remaining safe and fed.

In the state of California, we’ve been handed down guidelines from the California Association of Realtors that tell us we can have no form of contact with others at all. I completely agree with this.

We’re in the belly of the beast right now. We’re isolated. We can either lean into the fear or lean into the light. In times like this, we need to come together instead of fall apart — and here’s how.

I’ve been using Zoom for years, and it’s becoming an even more powerful tool in my arsenal. Lately, I’ve been holding more meetings than I normally do. There’s beauty in the fact that, as real estate agents, we have hundreds of contacts.

It really is an opportunity for us to join in the fight against isolation and fear. An opportunity to reach out to someone, to keep our children connected and to stay grounded.

Hear me say this: I don’t believe that you should use these meetings and touch points as ways to sell more houses. It’s just not the time. Wisdom is knowing when to lean into adding value.

And now is one of those times. Reach out to folks, but don’t mention real estate. Just check in. Community is everything at times like this.

All this doesn’t mean you can’t have some business continuity. Again, technology is our friend right now. We can do virtual showings on vacant properties. If you have a client who really wants to buy a house — you can still help.

Lean into the light. If you’re finding yourself going a bit stir-crazy, give this podcast a listen.

Peter Lorimer is the CEO of Beverly Hills, California-based PLG Estates.