Every day, Inman founder Brad Inman texts and talks with many of the most important people in the real estate industry. Now, in these unprecedented times, he’s making some of those conversations public to share with you, the Inman community. Welcome to Brad Inman’s Daily Dispatch.

In this Daily Dispatch, Brad is joined by Mauricio Umansky, founder and CEO of The Agency. Checking in from his home office (which looks like a TV set due to his wife’s own broadcast obligations), Umansky expands on bonding with his team over Zoom, and maintains that real estate is still, despite Zoom, heavily reliant on personal relationships.

