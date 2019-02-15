A look at the homes of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Sales, robberies and rentals due to inability to sell — it’s been a big year for the socialites on the latest season of Bravo’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Some housewives have had a particularly rough time when it came to real estate — Dorit Kemsley was robbed and had to lower the price of her family’s luxury mansion by more than $4 million in an effort to sell it.

Kyle Richards, meanwhile, was renting out her estate after struggling to find a buyer and being robbed.

If anything, these stories show that even the uber-rich are not immune from bad real estate moves.

Here are the biggest real estate stories to hit the RHOBH stars this year:

Struggling to sell

Dorit and her husband, property developer PK Kemsley, have been struggling to sell their Beverly Hills mansion since 2017. After first putting it on the market for $12.75 million, the couple has lowered the price five times, most recently this January, to $7.995 million.

The property, while nice, is clearly not $13-million-nice — it sits atop a hill and overlooks the City of Angels.

Robbery at the Kemsley’s

Earlier this year, a man made the news for allegedly posing as a real estate agent to rob the homes of numerous celebrities in Los Angeles.

Along with singers Jason Derulo and Usher, Dorit Kemsley was one of the victims — police suspect that Benjamin Eitan Ackerman took over 2,000 stolen items of jewelry, rare art and fine wine from 13 houses.

Rent a RHOBH manse

Richards, the former Little House on the Prairie child actress and RHOBH star, has also struggled to sell. After buying a Beverly Hills estate for $8.2 million in 2017, Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, founder and CEO of The Agency, have had to lower the price and even list it as a rental for the hefty price of $30,000 a night.

The same house was burglarized at the start of 2018.

Teddi Jo Mellencamp buys

Teddi Jo Mellencamp, RHOBH star and daughter of iconic singer John Mellencamp, might be the show’s younger star, but she’s quickly falling into the luxury lifestyle.

Mellencamp and her husband, Edwin Arroyave, recently bought a $4.07 million house in Beverly Hills. The property, which has sprawling rooms and large decks overlooking the ocean, was originally listed for $5.495 million.

