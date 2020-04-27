Two Realtors and a prominent proptech CEO talk to Brad Inman about how Realtors can help clients get through this crisis.

Every day, Inman founder Brad Inman texts and talks with many of the most important people in the real estate industry. Now, in these unprecedented times, he’s making some of those conversations public to share with you, the Inman community. Welcome to Brad Inman’s Daily Dispatch.

In this Daily Dispatch, Brad is joined by Drew Uher, CEO and founder of HomeLight, Jacqueline Soto, eHomes Realtor, and Elmer Morales, eHomes Realtor. Right now, Realtors need to be helpful. It’s not selling. It’s not marketing. It’s not trying to get people to relocate. It’s about helping the people who absolutely need to move during this crisis.

