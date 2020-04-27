This coronavirus pandemic has rattled our world, our economy, our businesses, our way of life, and the health of so many. It’s tempting to give in to the fear, anxiety, and stress that many of us may feel now; but remember that, as community leaders, we are in a great position to help and support our neighbors in this time of need.

During these past few weeks, I have been inspired by so many in the Coldwell Banker network who have stepped up to make sure those around them are safe and healthy. I wanted to share a few stories of Coldwell Banker agents helping their communities and tips on how others can do the same.

Spread good news: How Coldwell Banker agents have stepped up and reached out

Real estate agents, managers, and owners are pillars of their communities. They were before this coronavirus hit and are now even more so. In the Coldwell Banker network alone there have been so many fantastic stories of going above and beyond—safely—and you can find them using the hashtag #CBGoodNews stories.” Here are just a few:

Frank Obringer at Coldwell Banker Realty in Dallas set up a drive-up food pantry and has already fed more than 1,200 people in his area.

Steven Keefe at Coldwell Banker Sky Ridge Realty in Lake Arrowhead, California has set up a food bank in the office. Steven and the Sky Ridge team have already fed 135 families.

Carisa Reilly at Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Short Hills, New Jersey, has started a community-wide effort with her daughters, sewing masks for essential workers. They’ve provided video instructions for their community and will collect and distribute these masks.

The Coldwell Banker network is also encouraged to celebrate and thank healthcare workers, essential workers, and first responders in their community through Coldwell Banker’s “Hometown Heroes” campaign. Local offices can thank their local “hometown heroes” with customizable graphics that can then be shared on social media.

Make your client’s day with a simple phone call

It’s no secret that real estate professionals are a social bunch. We love striking up conversations with our neighbors at local businesses, in parks, and at community events. Now we need to use our same caring, social instinct… in the virtual world.

A simple way to show you care and are here to help is to give your clients a call. Many people feel socially isolated, and most are happy to get a friendly phone call and chat for a few minutes.

Ask your clients how they are doing—and ask again if the answer is too quick, truly listening to their answer. Find out if they need any assistance, whether that’s housing services or any other needs. Perhaps they are older or immunocompromised and could use help with a grocery run. Or perhaps they’re a frontline worker in need of some childcare. And maybe they’re just happy to have someone with whom to “visit” for a few minutes. The genuine, personal touch, even when it’s virtual, will go a long way.

Be a resource for information and education

Check-in on the small businesses in your community. See how they are handling a slowdown and ask how you can be a resource. At Coldwell Banker, we’ve been holding the Virtual Education Expo. These conversations are open to all in the real estate industry and feature discussions on how to use this time to improve your skills as a businessperson. While the Ed Expos are focused on real estate professionals, the lessons are often applicable for small business owners and entrepreneurs across industries. Tune in and then share what you learn!

You also can put this expertise to work by hosting your own virtual meetups where you cover the most important things business people in your area need to know. Get your community involved. Consider inviting the mayor, local chamber of commerce members or high-profile business leaders to speak at your virtual event. Most people are home right now and will really appreciate the opportunity to connect. You are likely at the center of your community, and this is your moment to shine as a virtual connector!

The Coldwell Banker Way: Be a north star

Right now is the moment to step up, be a leader in your community, spark connections, and help be a North Star, showing your neighbors the way forward. Clients may not remember another mailer or targeted ad, but they will remember how you were there to lend a hand during one of the most challenging times for us all.

To find out more about how Coldwell Banker can be the place that supports you and your business, visit ColdwellBanker.com/Careers.