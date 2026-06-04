Despite the challenges, new Inman contributor Andy Goodman writes, mergers create recruiting opportunities unlike any other time in the business cycle.

The real estate industry is experiencing one of the most significant periods of consolidation in its history. Brokerage mergers, acquisitions and office consolidations have become commonplace as companies search for efficiencies, market share and profitability in a rapidly changing landscape.

While many leaders view this environment as a challenge, the most effective brokerage owners, managers and team leaders recognize something different: mergers create recruiting opportunities unlike any other time in the business cycle.

The question is not whether agents will reconsider their brokerage relationships during periods of disruption. They will. The question is whether leadership has the recruiting skills and systems necessary to capitalize on the opportunity.

The hidden opportunity behind every merger

Whenever a merger occurs, leadership typically focuses on operational integration, branding, systems and retention. Yet there is another reality unfolding beneath the surface.

Agents begin asking themselves questions:

Will the culture change?

Will leadership remain accessible?

Will support remain the same?

Am I gaining anything from this transition?

Is there a better opportunity available?

Many agents publicly support the merger while privately evaluating alternatives. This creates what I call “silent shoppers”—agents who are not actively looking to leave but are highly receptive to conversations about their future.

The mistake many recruiting leaders make is assuming agents will raise their hands when they are dissatisfied. In reality, top-producing agents rarely announce their intentions. They simply explore options quietly.

This is why recruiting technique matters.

Recruiting is no longer about selling your brokerage

Historically, many brokerage recruiting efforts relied heavily on presenting company features, commission structures, technology platforms and marketing tools.

Today’s market-share agents have heard those presentations countless times.

The most successful recruiters have shifted their approach from pitching to consulting.

Instead of asking, “Why should you join us?” they ask:

What are your long-term business goals?

What obstacles are preventing growth?

What would need to change for you to significantly increase production?

What kind of leadership are you looking for?

The conversation becomes less about the brokerage and more about the agent’s business.

This subtle shift dramatically increases recruiting effectiveness because agents feel understood rather than sold.

The leadership advantage

One of the greatest misconceptions about recruiting is that growth comes primarily from marketing. In reality, recruiting remains a leadership-driven activity. Agents join people before they join companies.

During periods of merger activity, leadership visibility becomes a competitive advantage. Agents want confidence, stability and accessibility. They want to know who they are following.

Brokerage owners and managers who consistently engage in the market, build relationships and create meaningful conversations position themselves to attract talent when uncertainty enters the marketplace.

The leaders who wait until agents announce dissatisfaction are usually too late.

The 4 recruiting disciplines that matter most

In my work coaching brokerage leaders across North America, I have found that recruiting success consistently comes down to four disciplines:

1. Relationship development

Recruiting begins long before an agent considers moving. Leaders should maintain ongoing conversations with market-share agents regardless of immediate opportunity.

2. Opportunity identification

The best recruiters recognize life events, business frustrations, growth ambitions and organizational changes that may create recruiting opportunities. Mergers often accelerate these factors.

3. Consultative conversations

Top recruiters spend more time asking questions than delivering presentations. Understanding creates influence.

4. Consistent follow-up

Most recruiting opportunities are lost because leaders stop too soon. Agents often require multiple conversations before deciding. Persistence, when paired with genuine value, produces results.

Why recruiting training has become essential

Many brokerage leaders are expected to recruit agents, yet few have received formal recruiting training.

They become managers, brokers or team leaders because they excel operationally or as sales professionals. Recruiting is often added to their responsibilities without a proven framework.

In a stable market, this may be manageable.

During a period of widespread consolidation, however, the difference between having a recruiting process and simply hoping for growth becomes significant.

The organizations that gain market share over the next several years will not necessarily be the largest companies. They will be the companies whose leaders have mastered the art and science of attracting talent.

The road ahead

Industry consolidation will likely continue. Some brokerages will grow through acquisition. Others will grow organically by attracting agents who seek stronger leadership, culture and opportunity. Both strategies can succeed.

However, leaders should recognize that every merger creates a window of opportunity. Agents become more reflective, more curious and more willing to evaluate alternatives.

The brokerages that win in this environment will not be the ones with the biggest recruiting budgets. They will be the ones with leaders who know how to build relationships, ask better questions, create trust and guide meaningful career conversations.

In today’s market, recruiting is no longer a function. It is a leadership skill. And leadership skills, unlike market conditions, remain entirely within our control.

In June, Inman goes deep on real estate teams: what it takes to join one, how to build a team worth joining, and yes, when it’s time to leave. During Teams Month, we’ll be drawing on the best team leaders in the country to bring you the insights, frameworks and hard-won lessons that don’t usually make it into the highlight reel.

Andy Goodman is a nationally recognized real estate recruiting coach, speaker, and author of The Ultimate Playbook for Recruiting and Retaining Real Estate Agents. Get connected on YouTube and LinkedIn.