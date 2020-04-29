On this episode of Brad Inman’s podcast, Brad’s guest explains why the remote notary could be a silver lining of the pandemic.

Every day, Inman founder Brad Inman texts and talks with many of the most important people in the real estate industry. Now, in these unprecedented times, he’s making some of those conversations public to share with you, the Inman community. Welcome to Brad Inman’s Daily Dispatch.

In this Daily Dispatch, Brad is joined by Steve Ozonian, president and CEO of Williston Financial Group. Having worked in practically every aspect of the homeownership industry, Steve’s insight into the future of the business is practically second to none. In this episode, Steve explains the advantages of remote notarized documents, despite the issues with 50 different state’s varying legislation. One silver lining from all this? It’s at least forcing the issue to the forefront.

