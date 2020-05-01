Former Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff talks with Brad Inman about his angel investing, and how traditional businesses models need to evolve to survive.

Every day, Inman founder Brad Inman texts and talks with many of the most important people in the real estate industry. Now, in these unprecedented times, he’s making some of those conversations public to share with you, the Inman community. Welcome to Brad Inman’s Daily Dispatch.

In this Daily Dispatch, Brad is joined by Spencer Rascoff, co-founder and chairman of dot.LA. With multiple successful startups under his belt, the former Zillow CEO speaks to his more than 50 angel investments in startups and why in his estimation, it’s a great time to be betting on disruptors. 

