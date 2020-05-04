Bouncing back after a crisis takes courage, resilience, and discipline. If your business has felt the effects of the economic slow-down as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is possible to get things back on track. Real estate industry experts project that the markets will recover by mid-to-late summer, giving you an opportunity to reboot your business.

In the meantime, you’ll want to do all you can right now to prepare your real estate business to meet this pent-up demand. There is a success formula that Buffini & Company real estate coaches have shared with their clients for years, and it has proven especially powerful in today’s uncertain climate. When put simply, it requires taking a step, building momentum, and finishing strong.

Take the first step

To achieve any goal, you must start by taking that first step. It doesn’t have to be perfect, or even good. It’s just the initial action. Newton’s first law of motion begins with, “A body at rest will remain at rest unless an outside force acts on it.” The laws of physics don’t allow things to just happen on their own. If you’ve been putting life and business on pause for the past month, now might be the time to dip your toes back in the water. Our real estate coaches see this all the time — once an agent takes that first step, and the next one always follows close behind.

Build momentum

People will often go all-in at the start of a resolution, only to exhaust themselves or lose focus right after. This year was particularly challenging, as the coronavirus outbreak threw a huge wrench in everybody’s 2020 business momentum. That relates back to the second part of Newton’s first law of motion, which states, “A body in motion at a constant velocity will remain in motion in a straight line unless acted upon by an outside force.”

Let’s just say there have been many circumstances outside our control so far this year. Instead of letting them pull you down, focus on the little steps you can to regain that momentum. Decide what you want your business to look like several months or years down the line, then create your road map. Knowing the path will make it easier to stay the course.

Finish strong

While the idea of getting back on track may excite you more than anything else, the path to achieving it may, occasionally, be less-than-thrilling. It’s a grind, and when the initial excitement wears off, you may start to give up hope. When this happens, we may start to look for something else to pursue, something else to motivate us; but that is when we must push forward even stronger. We must persevere. We must finish strong.

To do this, focus on all of your “next steps” until they are achieved. These keep you on the path. And if you stay on the path, you’ll get back to where you want to be.

These unprecedented times have not been easy for any real estate professional, but when you keep this formula in mind, you can regain your momentum and get back on track this year. If you need some guidance along the way, Buffini & Company real estate coaches are here to help.

Request your free business consultation today and find out what One2One Coaching can do to reshape your path to success.